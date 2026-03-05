Is This a Massive Buy Sign for SoFi Stock?

Key Points

Noto acquired 56,000 shares of SoFi stock this week for $1 million.

The CEO now directly holds over 11.6 million shares directly.

Noto's last major buy was when the stock traded in single-digits, so will the jump be similar this time?

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto made headlines this week by purchasing $1 million worth of shares on the open market. While a million-dollar buy typically signals strong insider confidence, this acquisition represents just a 0.5% increase to his existing $200 million+ stake.

With the stock down this year despite record Q4 2025 earnings, the move appears to be an opportunistic move. However, for investors watching the current $18 price point, Noto's willingness to put personal capital at risk is notable.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 2, 2026. The video was published on March 4, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

