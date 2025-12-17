Massive Breakout in Industrials: 3 Must-Watch Stocks Now

As the year winds down, the broader market has delivered a solid performance, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) up approximately 16% year-to-date (YTD). But beneath the surface, leadership is quietly shifting. One of the most notable developments has been the breakout in the industrials sector, a move that could signal a fresh rotation of capital and renewed outperformance into year-end and beyond.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLI) is now up about 19% YTD, only modestly ahead of the S&P 500 on a headline basis. However, recent performance tells a more compelling story. Over the past month, XLI has gained 3.28%, compared with just 1.29% for the broader market. More importantly, the ETF has broken out of a multi-month consolidation, a technical development that often precedes sustained sector leadership if it holds.

With momentum improving and capital beginning to rotate, here are three industrial-related names worth keeping on investors’ radar.

XLI: Sector Breakout Signals a Shift in Leadership

Starting with the sector ETF itself, XLI offers broad, diversified exposure to the industrials space, spanning aerospace and defense, machinery, transportation, and industrial conglomerates. The fund tracks the Industrial Select Sector Index, with roughly $25.5 billion in assets under management, a dividend yield of 1.36%, and heavy U.S. exposure.

Technically, XLI had been stuck in a base since July, trading largely between $150 and $155. That changed last week when the ETF broke decisively above $155, signaling a potential trend shift. This breakout comes alongside improving flows, with 4.9% positive flows over the past three months.

XLI’s top holdings include several industrial heavyweights, including GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), RTX Corp. (NYSE: RTX), Boeing (NYSE: BA), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER). For investors seeking diversified exposure to a strengthening sector, XLI remains a clean way to express that view. For those looking to be more selective, several individual names stand out.

GE Vernova: Momentum Leader Within Industrials

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) has emerged as one of the standout performers not just within industrials, but across the entire S&P 500. The stock is up roughly 107% YTD and is now the fifth-largest holding in XLI, with a 3.63% weighting.

After consolidating for several months, GEV broke out to new highs following a series of bullish catalysts announced on Dec. 9. The company raised its full-year outlook, expanded its share buyback authorization, and doubled its dividend, signaling confidence in its long-term cash flow and growth trajectory. CEO Scott Strazik summed it up well, noting that GE Vernova is “in the early chapters of an incredible value creation opportunity with a stronger financial trajectory ahead.”

Sentiment has followed price action. Analysts currently assign the stock a Moderate Buy rating, and shares are trading just 6.7% below all-time highs. From a technical perspective, holding above prior resistance near the $650 area will be key. If that level continues to act as support, GEV could remain a leadership name within both the sector and the broader market.

RTX: Aerospace and Defense Strength at New Highs

RTX Corp., the aerospace and defense giant, is another industrial name showing powerful momentum. The stock is up more than 57% YTD and recently closed at new all-time highs, making it one of the strongest large-cap industrial stocks in the market.

RTX is the third-largest holding in XLI and continues to benefit from strong defense spending trends and improving execution. The company reported Q3 2025 earnings on Oct. 21, delivering EPS of $1.70, well above consensus estimates of $1.41. Revenue grew 11.9% year-over-year to $22.48 billion, also topping expectations.

The stock offers a dividend yield of 1.49% and carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating from analysts. Technically, RTX has just cleared prior resistance near $180. If that level holds as new support, the setup suggests potential for continued upside into the new year.

