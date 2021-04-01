MASN, NBC Regional Sports Networks Removed From DISH TV, SLING TV

(RTTNews) - The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network or MASN and NBC Regional Sports Networks or RSNs were removed from DISH TV and SLING TV last night, affecting access in 10 states and Washington D.C, DISH Network Corporation said in a statement.

Therefore, DISH TV customers will no longer have access to MASN, and DISH TV and SLING TV customers will no longer have access to NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

DISH Network alleged that MASN and NBC RSNs are demanding rates that would be passed on to nearly every customer, whether they watch RSNs or not. The inequitable model has become antiquated due to the rise of a la carte viewing options and specialized streaming services.

DISH said it has made consumer-friendly proposal to MASN and NBC, but they have been unwilling to accept, choosing instead to continue with the old, broken model.

DISH continues to remain open to working with the RSNs to offer sports content in a way that provides choice and value to all customers.

