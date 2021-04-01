Markets
DISH

MASN, NBC Regional Sports Networks Removed From DISH TV, SLING TV

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network or MASN and NBC Regional Sports Networks or RSNs were removed from DISH TV and SLING TV last night, affecting access in 10 states and Washington D.C, DISH Network Corporation said in a statement.

Therefore, DISH TV customers will no longer have access to MASN, and DISH TV and SLING TV customers will no longer have access to NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

DISH Network alleged that MASN and NBC RSNs are demanding rates that would be passed on to nearly every customer, whether they watch RSNs or not. The inequitable model has become antiquated due to the rise of a la carte viewing options and specialized streaming services.

DISH said it has made consumer-friendly proposal to MASN and NBC, but they have been unwilling to accept, choosing instead to continue with the old, broken model.

DISH continues to remain open to working with the RSNs to offer sports content in a way that provides choice and value to all customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DISH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular