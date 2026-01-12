Masimo Posts Preliminary Q4, FY25 Results

Markets
(RTTNews) - Masimo Corporation (MASI) on Monday shared preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and full year ending January 3, 2026, showing solid growth in its hospital monitoring segment.

They anticipate around $411 million in revenue for the fourth quarter, which is about a 12 percent increase compared to last year, or 11 percent when factoring in constant currency.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be over $1.54, accounting for the effects of new tariffs.

For the full year of 2025, Masimo is predicting revenue to be around $1.52 billion, marking roughly a 9 percent increase from the previous year.

