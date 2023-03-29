Masimo (MASI) Unveils Freedom Smartwatch With Privacy Switch

Masimo MASI recently unveiled its newest health-tracking wearable, the Masimo Freedom smartwatch. The product uses the Masimo SET pulse oximetry to accurately capture health data on the wrist.

The latest addition to the company’s wearable product line allows customers to take control of their personal health, through continuous and accurate actionable health insights.

Significance

Built on the success of Masimo’s advanced biosensing watch Masimo W1, the Freedom smartwatch leverages the state-of-the-art sensor and digital signal processing technology. This ensures the reliability of key health data readings, like arterial blood oxygen saturation hydration index, pulse rate, heart rate and respiration rate.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The smartwatch features novel hardware designed to reduce radiation and a physical privacy switch that instantly stops all data sharing beyond the device. The wearable supports connectivity through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and LTE technologies, thus allowing texting, calling, music and third-party app compatibility.

The Masimo Freedom smartwatch is open for advance order, with shipping expected this fall.

More on the News

Additionally, Masimo is set to introduce a sleek, screenless band, built on the innovations developed for Masimo W1 and Freedom.

The design of the band is seamlessly synchronized with Freedom. This allows the user to wear one while charging the other, thus maximizing the ability to track health during the active and rest stage.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the wearable device market was valued at $61.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.6% by 2030.

The increasing adoption of smart wearable technology products among consumers is driving industry growth. These devices assist in monitoring health by keeping a track of cholesterol levels, calories burnt, oxygen levels, etc., through sensors.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, MASI announced the publication of the findings of a prospective study in Pediatrics International. The study evaluated the ability of noninvasive, continuous Masimo PVi and other dynamic parameters, to predict fluid responsiveness in younger children undergoing neurosurgery. The research was conducted by Dr. Ya-Fei Liu and colleagues at the Peking University First Hospital in Beijing.

In the same month, the company announced a strategic innovation collaboration with the Philadelphia-based academic health system, Temple Health The collaboration is designed to further the organizations’ mutual goals of improving health, increasing care value and transforming care delivery.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Masimo has mostly outperformed its industry. MASI shares have increased 22.3% compared with the industry’s rise of 14.7%.

