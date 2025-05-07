Masimo (MASI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.19, changing hands as low as $142.80 per share. Masimo Corp. shares are currently trading down about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MASI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MASI's low point in its 52 week range is $102.12 per share, with $194.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.81.

