Masimo (MASI) PVi Achieves Acceptable Fluid Response in Study

Masimo MASI recently announced the findings of a prospective study that was published in Pediatrics International. The research relates to the ability of noninvasive, continuous Masimo PVi and other dynamic parameters, to predict fluid responsiveness in children of one to three years of age, who were undergoing major neurosurgery.

The evaluation was conducted by Dr.Ya-Fei Liu and colleagues at Peking University First Hospital in Beijing.

The Outcome of the Research

Volume-based PVI and Vpeak (respiratory variation in aortic blood flow peak velocity) from the study evaluating Masimo PVi, demonstrated acceptable reliabilities to predict fluid responsiveness in mechanically ventilated young children who are undergoing major neurosurgery, after induction of anesthesia.

The fluid responsiveness was defined by an increase in cardiac index (CI). The study compared Masivo PVi with pressure-based SVV (stroke volume variation), using FloTrac/Vigileo, Eadyn (dynamic arterial elastance) and PPV (pulse pressure variation), but those turned out to be poorly reliable predictors.

PVi's non-invasiveness, continuity and acceptable predictability for fluid responsiveness could be beneficial in evaluating hemodynamic status, facilitating fluid administration, and developing optimal fluid management protocols in young children undergoing neurosurgery.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Insights on the Study

During the evaluation, the researchers compared the performance of a variety of dynamic variables. This was based on the observations that dynamic variables help predict fluid responsiveness more accurately than static variables, leading to optimized fluid administration in pediatric surgical patients.

To test their hypothesis, the researchers enrolled 60 patients aged one to three years, who were undergoing major neurosurgery. Their mechanical ventilation was set at a fixed tidal volume of 8 ml/kg. During a hemodynamically stable period post-anesthesia, the patients were administered 10 ml/kg of Ringer’s lactate solution over ten minutes. All the variables were measured before and within five minutes of fluid loading.

At the end of the research, 26 of the 60 patients with an increase in CI of 10% or more were identified as fluid responders.

Per a representative at Masimo, the company has always emphasized on developing technologies that improve outcomes for the youngest and most fragile of patients. The latest finding on PVi, which comes within the same week as the last report, substantiates the fact that PVi can help clinicians predict fluid responsiveness.

More on the News

Currently, in the United States, PVi has been cleared by FDA 510(k) as a non-invasive dynamic indicator of fluid responsiveness in select populations of mechanically ventilated adult patients.

However, readers should note that the accuracy of PVi in predicting fluid responsiveness is variable and influenced by numerous patient, procedure and device-related factors. PVi measures the variation in the plethysmography amplitude but does not provide measurements of stroke volume or cardiac output. Fluid management decisions are based on a complete assessment of the patient’s condition.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global neurosurgery devices market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 13.43% by 2027.

The increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Further, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to neurological and other medical ailments and increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective treatment alternatives for neurological disorders, are contributing to the market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Masimo and Philadelphia-based academic health system Temple Health entered into a strategic innovation collaboration. Under the agreement, both companies will emphasize advancing the forefront of remote patient monitoring and telehealth, and automating high-quality care. The collaboration is designed to further the organizations’ mutual goals of improving health, increasing care value, and transforming models of care delivery.

In the last month, Masimo’s patient orientation and activity sensor, Centroid, received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Masimo has mostly outperformed its market. Shares of the company have gained 13.4% compared to the industry’s rise of 4.3%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Masimo currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF and Akerna Corp. KERN. Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 36.5% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.91 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.28 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.

Estimates for TerrAscend for 2023 have decreased from a loss of 10 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 70.9% in the past year.

TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.

Akerna’s stock has declined 96.2% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.

Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akerna Corp. (KERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.