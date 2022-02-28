Masimo : FDA Oks Pediatric Indication For SedLine Brain Function Monitoring And EEG Sensor

Markets
(RTTNews) - Masimo (MASI) said that the U.S. FDA has cleared SedLine brain function monitoring for pediatric patients (1-17 years of age) and the SedLine Pediatric EEG Sensor.

With this clearance, the potential benefits of SedLine have been expanded to all patients one year old and above in the United States.

Masimo noted that, equipped with its advanced signal processing technology, SedLine helps clinicians monitor brain activity bilaterally by processing electroencephalogram (EEG) signals from Masimo's four-lead SedLine EEG sensors.

