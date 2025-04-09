Masco's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation (MAS) manufactures, sells, and installs home improvement and building products. Valued at a market cap of $12.4 billion, the company’s well-known portfolio of brands includes Delta Faucet, Hansgrohe, Behr Paint, and Kichler Lighting, among others. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Prior to this event, analysts project this home improvement company to report a profit of $0.93 per share, in-line with the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $0.89 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus estimates by 1.1%.

For the full year, analysts expect MAS to report EPS of $4.34, up 5.9% from $4.10 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to further grow 10.4% year over year to $4.79 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of MAS have declined 23.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% decline, and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.2% fall over the same time frame.

On Feb. 11, shares of MAS surged 1.4% after its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company’s revenue declined 2.9% year-over-year to $1.8 billion that marginally fell short of the consensus estimate due to lower sales across both of its reportable segments. Nonetheless, its adjusted operating profit margin expanded by 140 bps, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year margin expansion. The improved margins contributed to a 7.2% annual increase in its adjusted earnings to $0.89 per share, which exceeded Wall Street’s estimate of $0.88.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company anticipates that demand in the global repair and remodel markets will remain flat or decline slightly, and expects full-year adjusted EPS to range between $4.20 and $4.45.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about Masco’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," 11 advise “Hold,” and one suggests a “Moderate Sell” rating. The mean price target for MAS is $83.69, which indicates a 42.5% potential upside from the current levels.

