Masco Trims FY25 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Masco Corp. (MAS) trimmed its earning and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.84 to $3.89 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $3.90 to $3.95 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.87 to $4.07 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.04 per share on a net sales decline of 2.53 percent to $7.63 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Masco's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on November 24, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2025.

