Masco price target raised to $92 from $84 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Masco (MAS) to $92 from $84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s Plumbing Products segment continues modest growth in a weak overall R&R market with pressure continuing on DIY Paint, though this was offset somewhat by Pro Paint which has been growing again, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

