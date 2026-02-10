Masco Corp. Reveals Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $165 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $169 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $1.793 billion from $1.828 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.793 Bln vs. $1.828 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.