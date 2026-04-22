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Masco Corp. Reveals Advance In Q1 Income

April 22, 2026 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $186 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $211 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $1.91 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $186 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $1.91 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.10 To $ 4.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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