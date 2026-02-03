The Marzetti Company Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Company (MZTI) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $59.08 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $48.99 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $517.95 million from $509.30 million last year.

The Marzetti Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $59.08 Mln. vs. $48.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $517.95 Mln vs. $509.30 Mln last year.

