Marzetti To Acquire Bachan's For $400 Mln To Expand Sauce Portfolio

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Co. (MZTI), a manufactures and sells specialty food products, on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bachan's, Inc., a fast-growing Japanese barbecue sauce brand, for $400 million in cash and additional financing.

The transaction is expected to close before Marzetti's fiscal year-end on June 30.

Bachan's generated approximately $87 million in net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the sauce category and support growth through its retail and foodservice distribution network, supply chain capabilities, and marketing and culinary expertise.

In the pre-market trading, Marzetti is 2.97% lesser at $168.75 on the Nasdaq.

