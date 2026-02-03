Markets
MZTI

Marzetti To Acquire Bachan's For $400 Mln To Expand Sauce Portfolio

February 03, 2026 — 08:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Marzetti Co. (MZTI), a manufactures and sells specialty food products, on Tuesday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bachan's, Inc., a fast-growing Japanese barbecue sauce brand, for $400 million in cash and additional financing.

The transaction is expected to close before Marzetti's fiscal year-end on June 30.

Bachan's generated approximately $87 million in net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

The company said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the sauce category and support growth through its retail and foodservice distribution network, supply chain capabilities, and marketing and culinary expertise.

In the pre-market trading, Marzetti is 2.97% lesser at $168.75 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MZTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.