Marvell’s Pullback May Be the Setup Bulls Were Waiting For

Marvell Technology’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) market signaled a top in late May, gapping up after the strong fiscal Q1 2027 results to fall from the high and create an ominous candle.

The candle shows a peak and potential for a pullback, which is the operative factor in June.

A price pullback is likely; the only question is how deep it goes and how long it takes for the next highs to be set.

In this case, the subsequent highs are likely to come by year’s end, if not summer’s end, because business is good at Marvell and accelerating.

Marvell’s Charts Say It All—This Market Is Gaining Strength

The strength of Marvell’s business, its position in the AI ecosystem, and its growth trajectory are reflected in the technical chart action. The market knows all there is to know about Marvell, and it is gaining momentum. The price action shows MACD convergence across two critical time frames, the weekly and monthly charts, a sign of market strength, which is compounded by increasing volume. The volume is a critical factor, as it reveals market commitment rather than a hollow price movement driven by only a few buyers. In this scenario, Marvell’s price action is more likely to rebound from its correction and set a fresh high than not.

Regarding the possibility of a price pullback, Marvell’s support targets are near $180 and $160. $180 aligns with the short-term 30-day EMA and may not be strong enough to sustain price action on its own, given the valuation and the onset of summer trading conditions. Investors should expect lower trading volume and more exaggerated price movements until September, when the market returns from summer vacation. The $160 target is stronger, aligning with a congestion band that reveals elevated ownership at that level.

Institutions are likely buyers and limit the downside risk. They own more than 80% of the stock and have been aggressively accumulating at a nearly $2-to-$1 pace. The risk is that they step to the sidelines, waiting for the market to pull back, enabling the deeper move to unfold. In this scenario, it's possible that Marvell could fall below the $160 level, potentially retracing all of the 2026 movement to retest the 2025 high before rebounding. Valuation metrics align with this risk, as Marvell trades at over 50X its current year earnings.

Marvell: Strategy Execution Equals Multiple Expansion

Valuation metrics, however, also suggest Marvell’s stock price will recover from the correction and reach new highs this year. Trading over 50X this year’s earnings, the market prices in robust growth and, as it stands, the forecasts have been too low. The long-term outlook puts this stock at approximately 6X the 2035 consensus forecast, setting the stage for a 300% to 400% increase in the stock price over time (assuming fair value relative to the S&P 500). If Marvell continues to command a premium, as many blue-chip tech growth companies do, the upside potential is greater.

Analyst trends are yet another factor pointing to fresh highs for this stock. Analysts responded robustly to Marvell’s guidance update, with many revisions more than doubling the existing price target. The net result is a 65% overnight increase in the consensus target, with all fresh targets pushing the high end of the range. The high-end is $300 as of late May, a 50% upside from the pre-release closing price.

Marvell’s Q1 results echo those reported across the AI ecosystem. AI spending is accelerating, and virtuous cycles are forming. AI infrastructure leads to AI applications and increased demand. Revenue grew by 28% to $2.42 billion, accelerating sequentially on strength in optics, switches, and interconnect devices for scale-up (bigger clusters) and scale-out (more clusters). Revenue set a record, was compounded by operational leverage, and was followed up by robust guidance.

Margin news was solid. The company produced record margins and profits, driving nearly $640 million in cash flow. Balance sheet highlights reflect strength, with cash, current, and total assets up, and equity rising despite acquisitions, aggressive reinvestment, and capital returns. Equity, the measure of shareholder value, improved by 27%, leaving the company in a fortress-like position. Long-term debt is less than 1.5X the cash and less than 0.25X the equity.

Guidance provides both support for the market and a catalyst. The company guided Q2 revenue to $2.7 billion, a YOY acceleration of 35%, with earnings of 93 cents, 3 cents better than expected. The catalyst is the potential for outperformance, a trigger expected in late August. The biggest risk for Marvell is customer concentration. Its largest customers are hyperscalers Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL); the risk is that they turn to other solutions, but that doesn’t appear to be a risk this summer.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.