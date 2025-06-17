Marvell Unveils Industry's First 2nm Custom SRAM To Boost AI And Cloud Chip Performance

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), a leader in data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, has launched the industry's first 2nm custom Static Random Access Memory - SRAM.

This innovation is designed to enhance the performance of custom XPUs and devices for cloud data centers and AI clusters. The new custom SRAM, which integrates Marvell's advanced circuitry and software with 2nm process technology, delivers up to 6 gigabits of high-speed memory while cutting power consumption and die area significantly at similar densities.

This latest advancement follows Marvell's earlier memory innovations, including CXL technology for adding terabytes of memory to cloud servers and custom HBM technology that boosts memory capacity by 33 percent while reducing space and power requirements.

The new custom SRAM offers the highest bandwidth per square millimeter in the industry, enabling designers to reclaim up to 15 percent of a 2nm chip's area. This space can be repurposed to increase compute cores, expand memory, reduce device size and cost, or achieve specific power and performance targets. Additionally, Marvell's custom SRAM architecture operates at up to 3.75 GHz and consumes up to 66 percent less power than standard on-chip SRAM at equivalent densities.

Marvell's senior vice president of Custom Cloud Solutions, Will Chu, highlighted that custom silicon is shaping the future of AI infrastructure and that Marvell is committed to partnering with customers to advance this era.

Alan Weckel, co-founder of the 650 Group, noted that Marvell's approach addresses key challenges in memory performance for AI clusters and cloud systems, delivering substantial benefits through customization.

Marvell sees custom SRAM as a cornerstone of its custom technology platform, developed to overcome the limitations of transistor scaling in a post-Moore's Law world. The company's custom platform strategy combines semiconductor and system design expertise, advanced manufacturing, and a wide portfolio of technologies, including SerDes, die-to-die interconnects, silicon photonics, co-packaged copper, custom HBM, SoC fabrics, optical I/O, and compute fabric interfaces like PCIe Gen 7, to help customers transform infrastructure performance and efficiency.

MRVL is currently trading at $69.25, or 1.66% lower on the NasdaqGS.

