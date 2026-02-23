Marvell Technology (MRVL) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) was down 2.13% at $77.79. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

The chipmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marvell Technology in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 5, 2026. On that day, Marvell Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.21 billion, showing a 21.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MRVL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $8.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.89% and +41.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.68% lower. Marvell Technology is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marvell Technology has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.86 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 39.32 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MRVL's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MRVL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.