Marvell Technology (MRVL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Marvell Technology (MRVL) ended the recent trading session at $89.40, demonstrating a +1.92% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.96% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.42% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marvell Technology will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 2, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 74.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.06 billion, up 36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.83 per share and a revenue of $8.12 billion, demonstrating changes of +80.25% and +40.75%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marvell Technology. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher. Marvell Technology currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Marvell Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.99. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.61.

One should further note that MRVL currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

