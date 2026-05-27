Marvell Technology, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $34.5 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $177.9 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marvell Technology, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $718.0 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to $2.41 billion from $1.89 billion last year.

Marvell Technology, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $34.5 Mln. vs. $177.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.41 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.93 To $ 0.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.700 B

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