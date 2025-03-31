Marvell Technology Expands Portfolio With PCIe Gen 6 Over Optics

Marvell Technology MRVL has established itself as one of the major players in the analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits space on the back of its innovative semiconductor products.

Maintaining its leading position in the semiconductor space, Marvell Technology has demonstrated the industry's first PCIe Gen 6 Over Optics that it has developed in collaboration with TeraHop.

This latest solution converts PCIe Gen 6 electrical signals into optical data, ensuring high-speed, reliable connections between AI accelerators, Central Processing Units, memory chips, Solid-State Drives and Network Interface Cards to provide low-latency links for AI-driven data centers.

Partnership With Industry Leaders Aids MRVL’s Growth

This is not the first time Marvell Technology has accomplished a major milestone through collaboration. It is already in collaboration with NVIDIA NVDA, Juniper Networks JNPR and Coherent Corp. COHR to develop high-speed networking technology for AI workloads.

Marvell Technology and NVIDIA have partnered to integrate MRVL’s optical interconnect solutions with NVIDIA’s AI and computing technology. Using the NVIDIA HGX H100 eight-GPU platform, BlueField-3 DPUs, Spectrum-X networking, and Marvell’s interconnects, they have developed NVIDIA Israel-1 to power AI applications with high efficiency.

MRVL has collaborated with Juniper Networks and Coherent Corp. to develop 800ZR networking solutions. Together, these companies combined Juniper’s PTX10002-36QDD Packet Transport Router, Coherent’s 800ZR transceiver, and Marvell Technology’s Orion 800G coherent DSP to develop a networking solution to support AI, cloud and 5G.

With all these innovations, Marvell Technology expects to generate revenues of $1.875 billion (+/- 5%) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating a year-over-year increase of 61%.

Conclusion

Marvell Technology-tends to benefit from its collaboration with the industry leaders who are enabling it in the development of high performance networking solutions used in AI, high-performance computing, cloud workloads and 5G implementation, keeping MRVL at the forefront of the semiconductor space.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.