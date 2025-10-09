Marvell Technology Expands its AI Portfolio: Will it Deliver Growth?

Marvell Technology MRVL is solving AI infrastructure challenges by introducing products that boost bandwidth, improve signal integrity, enhance memory efficiency, and provide telemetry visibility across compute, interconnect, and network layers.

The company recently showcased a co-packaged copper system with 2.5m direct attach cable and Co-packaged optics (CPO) switch system, which will enable companies for high-speed networking. To accelerate memory-intensive AI workloads, MRVL has Structera CXL and Alaska P PCIe 6 retimer over cable for AI scale-up while maintaining signal integrity. Marvell Technology’s Ara 200G/lambda 1.6T PAM4 optical DSP for AI scale-out is another product that improves AI networking.

MRVL’s 800G/1.6T active electrical cable is a high-speed smart copper interconnect with embedded electronics that enables reliable, energy-efficient data transmission between AI servers. Marvell Technology’s Teralynx switch telemetry API is a software layer integrated into MRVL’s Teralynx switching platform, providing real-time visibility and analytics into network traffic, latency, and congestion, allowing operators to monitor performance and optimize AI infrastructure efficiency across data centers.

As Marvell Technology improves its AI memory and networking portfolio, it experiences massive demand growth for its custom AI silicon chips and electro-optics solutions among AI data centers, hyperscalers and in networking applications.

How Competitors Fare Against MRVL

Broadcom AVGO is a leader in the domain of custom silicon solutions for data centres. Broadcom’s advanced 3.5D XDSiP packaging platform is critical to ensure the performance and efficiency of custom AI XPUs. Broadcom’s Semiconductor segment, which accounts for its custom silicon solutions, has experienced massive growth in the past several quarters.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is another established player in the custom silicon solutions and AI accelerator market. AMD offers semi-custom SoCs and Instinct Accelerators to power data centers. Moreover, Advanced Micro Devices’ reconfigurable Alveo Adaptable Accelerator Cards are critical for compute-intensive applications in data centers.

Seeing the growth of AI-data centers and allied networking required to run the AI workload, companies in this space, including Marvell Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom, have sufficient growth opportunities.

MRVL's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Marvell Technology have lost 16.3% year to date against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s growth of 39.1%.



From a valuation standpoint, Marvell Technology trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.84X, lower than the industry’s average of 9.51X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marvell Technology’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 78% and 19%, respectively. The estimate for fiscal 2026 has remained unchanged for the past 30 days, while the estimate for 2027 has been revised downward in the past 30 days.



Marvell Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

