Marvell Technology To Buy XConn Technologies For About $540 Mln

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire XConn Technologies, a provider of advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon, for approximately $540 million.

With this deal, the company plans to expand its switching portfolio with XConn's PCIe and CXL products, advancing Marvell's connectivity strategy for next-generation AI and cloud data centers.

The transaction, expected to close in early calendar 2026, will be paid in a mix of cash and stock.

In the pre-market hours, MRVL is trading at $92.29, up 2.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

