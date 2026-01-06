Markets
MRVL

Marvell Technology To Buy XConn Technologies For About $540 Mln

January 06, 2026 — 09:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), Tuesday announced an agreement to acquire XConn Technologies, a provider of advanced PCIe and CXL switching silicon, for approximately $540 million.

With this deal, the company plans to expand its switching portfolio with XConn's PCIe and CXL products, advancing Marvell's connectivity strategy for next-generation AI and cloud data centers.

The transaction, expected to close in early calendar 2026, will be paid in a mix of cash and stock.

In the pre-market hours, MRVL is trading at $92.29, up 2.27 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.