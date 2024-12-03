Marvell Tech Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $277,600, and 7 were calls, valued at $323,945.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $88.0 and $110.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Marvell Tech stands at 2340.56, with a total volume reaching 2,244.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Marvell Tech, situated within the strike price corridor from $88.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.2 $90.00 $186.0K 2.0K 300 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.15 $6.5 $6.5 $96.00 $65.0K 152 100 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.4 $11.56 $90.00 $57.9K 5.4K 86 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/06/24 $7.15 $5.6 $5.7 $95.00 $57.0K 2.6K 103 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $110.00 $40.0K 4.3K 142

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Marvell Tech Currently trading with a volume of 2,844,889, the MRVL's price is up by 1.02%, now at $97.85. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $109.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

