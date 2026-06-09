Is Marvell the Next Micron?

Key Points

Over the last year, Micron stock has skyrocketed by more than 700%.

While shortages of DRAM and NAND persist, another emerging bottleneck in the build-out of AI data centers revolves around networking gear and custom silicon.

Marvell Technology is becoming a core supplier of custom chips and critical networking equipment for hyperscale data centers.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has boosted several semiconductor players into the realm of trillion-dollar giants. Most recently, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and its South Korean peers, SK Hynix and Samsung, have joined that exclusive club (though SK Hynix has already slipped back out of it).

Investors who were paying attention to Micron's explosive run understand the pattern: A sudden surge of insatiable demand for a critical component within the AI chip stacks collides with limited production capacity, leading to a shortage of supply -- sending prices for those components skyward, and the stock prices of the companies that provide them straight up.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Now the question is being asked about Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL): Can it ride the next leg of the AI infrastructure supercycle upward in a similar fashion to Micron?

Micron's rally is a blueprint for explosive gains

Micron's surge from about $100 per share to over $1,000 at its peak was textbook. As generative model training scaled up, investors discovered AI development was starved for high-bandwidth memory (HBM). With DRAM and NAND already in tight supply, the availability of the specialized HBM stacks needed for GPU clusters became one of the factors limiting the pace of data center build-outs.

Serious shortages of memory and storage chips have persisted for several quarters now -- providing Micron and its peers with enormous pricing power. Each new AI training run and inference deployment consumes exponentially more memory. This has fueled unprecedented revenue and profit acceleration for Micron, sending its stock parabolic.

Marvell supports the backbone of AI data centers

For now, most growth investors continue to fixate on the makers of GPUs and memory. But the smartest investors realize that the plumbing that connects these layers of the chip stack is becoming just as critical. Marvell sits at the center of this idea. The company's product line spans Ethernet controllers, switches, and high-speed circuits that move data workloads between GPU clusters with extremely low latency and power consumption.

Perhaps what is most lucrative for Marvell is its custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) business. Hyperscalers Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms, as well as large language model developers like OpenAI, are all exploring using custom silicon designed for narrow AI workloads as part of their broader data center fabric. The adoption of ASICs is expected to rise alongside GPU demand for the foreseeable future as big tech continues to pour record sums into their AI data center expansions.

Can Marvell stock have a Micron-style run?

I think what truly separates Marvell from a typical networking product vendor is that it has been strategically embraced by Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices. Both companies have invested in Marvell, which suggests that their technical collaborations are deepening. More subtly, I think these moves represent recognition from both Nvidia and AMD that GPUs are only half the solution in modern AI chip stacks.

The other half of the equation involves the high-speed, low-power interconnects that allow hundreds of thousands of GPUs to behave like one giant computer. By aligning themselves more closely with Marvell, Nvidia and AMD gain a capable partner for co-developing the custom networking and ASIC solutions their ecosystems increasingly demand.

The parallels between Micron and Marvell are becoming more obvious. Micron is riding the tailwinds of a persistent memory shortage while Marvell positions itself as a major player in networking and custom silicon. If the AI infrastructure build-out continues at its current pace, the same secular tailwinds that fueled Micron could easily spill over to Marvell -- propelling it into the ranks of trillion-dollar AI companies.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,672!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,566!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Marvell Technology, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.