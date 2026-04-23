Marvell Buys Polariton Technologies To Boost Optical Portfolio For AI Data Centers

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL), a provider of infrastructure semiconductor solutions, announced the acquisition of Polariton Technologies, a developer of plasmonics-based silicon photonics devices, to strengthen its optical technology portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal adds Polariton's advanced modulation technology, designed for next-generation coherent and data center interconnect platforms, including ZR and ZR+ applications.

Marvell said the technology enables ultra-fast, energy-efficient optical signaling in a compact form factor, supporting higher bandwidth, lower power, and greater integration as data centers shift to 1.6T connectivity and toward 3.2T and beyond.

The company added that Polariton brings expertise in plasmonics, silicon photonics, and high-speed optical modulation, enhancing Marvell's capabilities in advanced photonics.

Combining Polariton's plasmonics technology with Marvell's existing silicon photonics and DSP capabilities, the company expects to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for coherent, scale-across, and DCI optical interconnect platforms.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Marvell were gaining 0.82 percent in overnight trading at $158.59, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 3.97 percent higher at $157.32

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