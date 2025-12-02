Marvell To Acquire Celestial AI In $3.25 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Marvell Technology (MRVL) on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Celestial AI in a deal valued at about $3.25 billion, marking a major move to strengthen its position in next-generation AI data-center connectivity.

Marvell expects Celestial AI to contribute $500 million in annualized revenue by the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2028, and double to a $1 billion run rate by the following year's fourth quarter.

The transaction includes cash, stock, and up to $2.25 billion in contingent equity tied to revenue milestones, and is expected to close in early 2026 pending regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition of Celestial AI is a transformative step in Marvell's evolution and expands our leadership in AI connectivity, as scale-up becomes the next frontier in AI infrastructure," said Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell. "This builds on our technology leadership, broadens our addressable market in scale-up connectivity, and accelerates our roadmap to deliver the industry's most complete connectivity platform for AI and cloud customers."

