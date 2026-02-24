Marubeni (MARUF) Price Target Increased by 11.10% to 32.98

The average one-year price target for Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF) has been revised to $32.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.10% from the prior estimate of $29.68 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.76 to a high of $41.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.58% from the latest reported closing price of $19.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 30.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUF is 0.29%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.54% to 140,973K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,329K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,471K shares , representing a decrease of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 15,792K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,266K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,931K shares , representing a decrease of 5.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 5.65% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 9,877K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,947K shares , representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 39.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,204K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 11.05% over the last quarter.

