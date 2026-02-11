Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $279 million, or $3.85 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $4.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.6% to $1.534 billion from $1.412 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $279 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.85 vs. $4.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.534 Bln vs. $1.412 Bln last year.

