Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call on August 7, 2025

Martin Marietta will host its Q2 2025earnings callon August 7, 2025, with results released beforehand.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will host its second-quarter 2025earnings conference callon August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, releasing quarterly results for the period ending June 30, 2025, that same morning. Investors can access the call via a live webcast on the company's website or by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 with a conference ID of 3532349, and are encouraged to call in 15 minutes early for a smooth connection. A replay will be available on the website approximately two hours after the call and will remain accessible for a year. Martin Marietta is a leading supplier of building materials across the U.S., Canada, and The Bahamas and is also known for its Magnesia Specialties business, producing various high-purity products for multiple applications.

Announcement of the second-quarter 2025earnings conference callreflects Martin Marietta's commitment to transparency and investor communication.

The upcoming earnings release indicates the company is actively engaged in reporting its financial performance, which may build investor confidence.

Being a member of the S&P 500 Index highlights the company's prominence and stability within the market.

Martin Marietta's position as a leading supplier of essential building materials suggests strong fundamentals and potential for continued growth in the construction sector.

None

When is Martin Marietta's second-quarter 2025earnings call

Martin Marietta's second-quarter 2025earnings callis scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callcan be accessed via a live webcast on the Investors section of Martin Marietta's website or by calling +1 (646) 307-1963.

What time will the quarterly results be released?

The quarterly results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, will be released on August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

Is there an option to replay theearnings call

Yes, an on-demand replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the live broadcast.

What services does Martin Marietta provide?

Martin Marietta is a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

$MLM Insider Trading Activity

$MLM insiders have traded $MLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A. MCCUNNIFF (EVP and CHRO) sold 1,332 shares for an estimated $632,700

MICHAEL J PETRO (SVP - Strategy and Development) purchased 550 shares for an estimated $249,903

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 436 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 467 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MLM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$MLM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MLM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $604.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $634.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $576.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $609.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $597.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $615.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Adrian Heurta from JP Morgan set a target price of $560.0 on 03/19/2025

RALEIGH, N.C., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) will host its second-quarter 2025earnings conference callon Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will release results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, that morning before the market opens.





A live, listen-only webcast and supplemental information will be accessible on the Investors section of the Company’s website at



www.martinmarietta.com



. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing +1 (646) 307-1963 and using conference ID 3532349. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection. An on-demand replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be available for one year.





Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit



www.martinmarietta.com



or



www.magnesiaspecialties.com



.





Investor Contact:







Jacklyn Rooker







Vice President, Investor Relations





(919) 510-4736







Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com









