Marten Transport (MRTN) Price Target Increased by 21.74% to 14.28

February 04, 2026 — 06:16 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Marten Transport (NasdaqGS:MRTN) has been revised to $14.28 / share. This is an increase of 21.74% from the prior estimate of $11.73 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.78% from the latest reported closing price of $13.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 419 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marten Transport. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 10.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRTN is 0.10%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 75,710K shares. MRTN / Marten Transport, Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MRTN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuance Investments holds 6,122K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,746K shares , representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 14.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,447K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,574K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 3,284K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 55.94% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,340K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing a decrease of 31.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 25.17% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,221K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRTN by 18.24% over the last quarter.

