Marshall Investment Loads Up on FLXR, Adding $4.0 Million Flexible Bond Position

Key Points

Marshall Investment Management initiated a new position in FLXR during Q1 2026, acquiring 101,528 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $4.0 million.

The new quarter-end position in FLXR represents 1.9% of the firm's reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Marshall Investment Management, LLC, initiated a new position in the TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) during the first quarter of 2026, acquiring 101,528 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.0 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price.

What else to know

This was a new position for Marshall Investment Management, with FLXR representing 1.9% of its AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: GLD: $20.2 million (9.7% of AUM) NYSE: MFUS: $11.4 million (5.5% of AUM) NYSE: RPV: $10.33 million (5.0% of AUM) UNK: BRK-B: $9.6 million (4.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $7.5 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.26, up about 7% over the past year -- underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points, while outperforming its Multisector Bond category benchmark by roughly 0.1 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.0 billion Dividend yield 5.66% Expense ratio 0.40% 1-year return (as of 5/8/26) 6.73%

ETF snapshot

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that allocates across a broad range of global fixed income opportunities -- spanning credit, currencies, and interest rates -- with the goal of generating current income and long-term capital appreciation.

Seeks a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation through flexible allocation across fixed-income sectors.

Designed for institutions and individuals seeking income and diversification within their fixed income allocation.

What this transaction means for investors

Marshall Investment's decision to open a fresh position in FLXR is an interesting move for a fund whose largest holding -- at nearly 10% of AUM -- is the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEMKT:GLD). In the context of that large GLD holding, the firm’s $4.0 million purchase of an actively managed bond ETF suggests a portfolio leaning into capital preservation and income generation, rather than growth at any price. That's a reasonable posture for an asset manager navigating a rate environment that has kept bond investors cautious.

FLXR itself is worth a closer look. The fund converted from the MetWest Flexible Income mutual fund in June 2024, retaining the same portfolio managers and investment strategy (which means the fund's active management approach has a tested history even if the ETF itself is relatively new). Its 5.7% yield is slightly higher than the 5.6% average for the Multisector Bond category, and its 0.40% expense ratio is competitive for an actively managed strategy. For everyday investors, FLXR is less exotic than it might sound -- but it's worth knowing that its allocation to high-yield bonds means it can stumble when credit markets get stressed, and its income distributions and high portfolio turnover make it better suited to a tax-advantaged account like an IRA than a standard brokerage account.

Investors should also keep FLXR’s return numbers in perspective: FLXR has trailed the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points over the past year. That large gap isn't unusual for a bond-focused fund during a strong equity rally -- but it is a reminder that FLXR is designed to generate income and dampen volatility, not to keep pace with stocks. For income-seeking investors who want actively managed bond exposure without concentrating in a single corporate issuer, FLXR offers a diversified, professionally managed entry point into fixed income -- and Marshall Investment's new stake suggests at least one institutional manager sees value in that proposition right now.

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Andy Gould has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.