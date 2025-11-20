Markets
MMC

Marsh McLennan Renews Share Buyback Program With $6 Bln Authorization

November 20, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marsh McLennan (MMC) has renewed the company's share repurchase program, authorizing management to buy back up to $6 billion of the company's common stock going forward.

This new authorization supersedes all prior ones.

Marsh McLennan is a global professional services firm offering expertise in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through its four primary businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.