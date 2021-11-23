Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Unites With BitSight, Hikes Cyber Security

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC recently agreed to collaborate with cybersecurity ratings company BitSight to provide improved services to clients. The deal will likely enable Marsh & McLennan to help organizations make better judgment related to cyber risks.

The Cyber Risk Analytics Center of Marsh & McLennan will utilize the BitSight security ratings platform to provide clients with higher-quality information. This will allow organizations to better understand their cybersecurity performances, in turn enabling them to make more informed risk-management decisions. The Cyber Risk Analytics Center, which integrates the cyber risk data, analytics and mitigation proficiency of the four business units, namely Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman, was unveiled last month.

With rising cybersecurity incidents in recent times, the demand for services provided by Marsh & McLennan is rapidly increasing. As such, the deal with BitSight is expected to boost the quality of services provided by MMC. It currently has customers in 130 countries. The move is expected to make the process of receiving information seamless for clients. This will allow them to identify risks and make strategies accordingly.

Marsh & McLennan is expected to commence joint research and analysis with BitSight. Thanks to deals like this, MMC’s revenues will keep growing. Its diverse product offerings, wide geographic footprint and strong client retention are major growth drivers. In fact, in the first nine months of 2021, its revenues grew 14.6% from the prior-year level, courtesy of strong Risk & Insurances Services and Consulting segments.

