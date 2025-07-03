Marsh & McLennan Expands in Florida With Excel Insurance Acquisition

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC one of the businesses, Marsh McLennan Agency (“MMA”), recently announced its acquisition of Excel Insurance, an independent insurance agency in Florida specializing in providing property/casualty insurance solutions to individuals and small businesses. This strategic move is set to enhance MMA’s footprint in South Florida, especially in the specialized areas of auto and watercraft insurance.

With this acquisition, every Excel employee, including president Jacob Pared, will be joining MMA’s Doral Office. This step will assist in ensuring smooth services to its existing customers. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

It is part of MMA’s larger plan to expand its presence in the region by bringing in specialized agencies that understand the local risk landscape. With Excel’s know-how in vehicle and marine insurance, MMA is well-positioned to tap into the growing demand in these areas.

Looking at it from a broader angle, the acquisition has a lot to offer. It opens the door to a dedicated customer base, broadens the range of products available and brings in a skilled local team. This enables MMA to offer its wider array of services while maintaining the personalized approach that Excel clients are accustomed to.

Looking ahead, the success of the deal depends on how well it can integrate and retain its clients. If executed well, MMA could boost brand visibility, strengthen connections within the community and raise premium revenues in a competitive regional market. Marsh & McLennan’s operating performance has been favorable for many years. Its revenues rose 10% and 8% year over year, respectively, in 2023 and 2024. Further, the metric improved 9.1% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

MMC Stock Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Marsh & McLennan shares have gained 0.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

