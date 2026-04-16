Marsh & McLennan Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Co, Inc. (MRSH), on Thursday reported its net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

First quarter, net income attributable to the company decreased to $1.15 billion from $1.38 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.36 versus $2.79 last year.

Net income increased to $1.60 billion from $1.52 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.29 versus 3.06 last year.

Operating income increased to $5.84 billion from $5.06 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $7.60 billion from $7.06 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, Marsh & McLennan Co. is 0.34% higher at $175.51 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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