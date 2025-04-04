Marsh & McLennan Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC), headquartered in New York, is a professional services company that provides advisory services and insurance solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. Valued at $120.1 billion by market cap, the company offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities. The leading professional services firm is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 17.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MMC to report a profit of $3.02 per share on a diluted basis, up 4.5% from $2.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect MMC to report EPS of $9.57, up 8.8% from $8.80 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 9.2% year over year to $10.45 in fiscal 2026.

MMC stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 3.6% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 20% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 14.5% gains over the same time frame.

MMC's strong performance was driven by growth in the Marsh unit and higher consulting profits from Oliver Wyman. The company saw solid results in the U.S./Canada and international markets within the risk and insurance services segment. While expenses were elevated due to higher costs, overall earnings were positively impacted by the strong operations in these key areas.

On Jan. 30, MMC shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.87 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.75. The company’s revenue was $6.1 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.9 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MMC stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 21 analysts covering the stock, four advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 13 give a “Hold,” one advocates a “Moderate Sell,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” While MMC currently trades above its mean price target of $238.95, the Street-high price target of $272 suggests an upside potential of 11.4%.

