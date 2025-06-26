Marsh & McLennan to Acquire Validate Health to Expand Healthcare Reach

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s MMC business unit, Oliver Wyman, the global management consulting firm, recently announced its plans to buy Validate Health, a healthcare analytics company that offers value-based care solutions. This agreement is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

This acquisition aims to enhance Oliver Wyman’s actuarial skills and offer healthcare providers and Accountable Care Organizations more powerful, data-driven tools. The deal increases the business’ capabilities with advanced analytics and technology solutions, enabling clients to broaden their market reach, improve profitability, optimize programs, manage risks, secure investments and funding, and improve patient outcomes.

This marks an example of how consulting firms are expanding into technology-enabled services in addition to traditional advisory roles. As the healthcare industry prioritizes value over volume, Oliver Wyman can now provide a more integrated approach by combining consulting expertise with actionable analytics.

This integration will play a vital role in the future. If executed well and everything goes smoothly, it may establish a new benchmark for the intersection of consulting and data in the healthcare industry. In the first quarter of 2025, the Oliver Wyman unit reported revenue growth of 4% year over year to $818 million.

MMC has been actively involved in strategic acquisitions, new product launches and diversification into emerging markets. Some of the notable recent acquisitions include Arthur Hall Insurance, AmeriStar and the $7.75 billion deal of McGriff Insurance Services.

MMC Stock Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, Marsh & McLennan shares have gained 1.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MMC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.