Marsh Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Key Estimates to Note

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MRSH is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Jan. 29, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $1.97 per share on revenues of $6.5 billion.

The fourth-quarter earnings estimate has remained stable over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 7.4%.



For the current year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marsh’s revenues is pegged at $26.9 billion, implying a rise of 10% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for current-year EPS is pegged at $9.61, calling for a jump of around 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MRSH beat the consensus estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.5%.

Q4 Earnings Whispers for MRSH

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Marsh this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

MRSH has an Earnings ESP of -0.02% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MRSH’s Q4 Results?

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue growth is expected to be driven by strong performances across its segments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marsh unit’s revenues indicates 9.5% growth from $3.3 billion a year ago, whereas our model predicts an 11.9% increase. We expect the unit to witness 5.4% organic revenue growth in the quarter under discussion. Additionally, strong growth in various regions, including Latin America, is expected to contribute to its results.

The consensus mark for Guy Carpenter’s fourth-quarter revenues suggests 5.4% growth from the year-ago level, while our model estimate indicates a 5% increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mercer’s revenues calls for growth of 5.6% from the $1.5 billion recorded a year ago, while our model estimate suggests a 3.9% increase.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues in the Oliver Wyman unit suggests a 4.2% increase, whereas our model foresees a 4% rise. The unit is likely to have been supported by sustained demand for advisory services during the quarter under review.

The factors mentioned above are expected to have contributed to the company's year-over-year growth, positioning it for an earnings beat. However, the upsides are likely to have been partially offset by increased expenses from significant investments in priority areas for long-term growth, coupled with an uptick in certain discretionary and other costs. Our model suggests that the total operating expenses in the fourth quarter may increase 3.4%, attributed to increased costs related to higher compensation and benefits. Also, we expect interest expense to increase 1.7% year over year in the quarter under discussion.

