Marriott Strengthens Market Position With Strong EMEA Expansion

Marriott International, Inc. MAR continues to strengthen its leading position in the market, announcing strong growth momentum and an expanded portfolio of branded residential projects across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).



Marriott is expanding rapidly across the EMEA region, with operations in 18 countries and territories. The company now has 33 branded residential projects open and over 50 additional on the way. Since late 2023, its portfolio has increased by 23% in Europe and 59% in the Middle East and Africa, indicating strong demand for luxury branded homes. This continued expansion is expected to strengthen the company’s market position further. Management also emphasized that the Marriott Bonvoy brand portfolio would help to create high-performing projects and vibrant communities in top global destinations.



Shares of MAR gained 0.5% during trading hours yesterday and rose an additional 0.2% in the after-hours.

Marriott’s Footprint Expansion Initiatives

So far in 2025, Marriott has secured close to 20 branded residential agreements across the EMEA region, with about half being standalone developments. A key highlight among these deals is The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION, which will be the first residential project under the EDITION brand in the EMEA region, developed in partnership with Shamal Holding.



Marriott continues to thrive by seamlessly integrating its digital capabilities with exceptional hospitality service while consistently expanding its brand portfolio. The company’s extensive portfolio and strong brand equity enable it to command premium room rates in the highly competitive lodging industry. Building on this solid foundation, Marriott is actively pursuing strategic expansion initiatives aimed at further strengthening its market presence and global footprint.



At the end of the third quarter of 2025, the company outlined plans to further expand its brand presence by growing its portfolio across various regions. Marriott’s industry-leading global portfolio of rooms increased by 4.7% year over year, reaching over 1.75 million rooms across more than 9,700 properties as of September. The company’s development pipeline also reached a new record high, exceeding 596,000 rooms, with over 250,000 rooms currently under construction.

Marriott’s Strong RevPAR Performance Supports Growth Momentum

Marriott continued to demonstrate solid performance in the third quarter of 2025, driven by sustained travel demand across key markets. The company’s global RevPAR increased 0.5% year over year, supported by a 2.6% rise in International RevPAR, which once again outperformed the United States and Canada, where RevPAR declined 0.4%. In the EMEA region, RevPAR grew 2.5%, driven by higher average daily rates (ADR) and improved occupancy levels, reflecting strong regional demand.



In the Asia Pacific region (excluding China), comparable system-wide RevPAR increased 4.7% (in constant dollars) year over year, with occupancy up 1.2% and ADR up 3%. Meanwhile, comparable system-wide RevPAR in Greater China remained flat year over year, indicating stable performance in that market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of MAR have gained 4.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 7.8% decline. Despite the ongoingglobal marketuncertainties, the company is expected to continue benefiting from strong leisure demand, solid global booking trends and RevPAR growth across international markets.

MAR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Marriott currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



