Marriott to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, 2026, before the opening bell.



MAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of MAR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.64, indicating growth of 7.8% from $2.45 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $6.68 billion. The metric suggests a rise of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Marriott’s Q4 Quarterly Results

Marriott’s fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from a gradual pickup in global demand following a softer third quarter, supported by improving RevPAR trends, continued strength at higher-end chain scales and sustained international outperformance. Management had flagged sequential improvement in systemwide RevPAR in the fourth quarter, aided by calendar shifts and easier comparisons, with international markets again expected to outperform the U.S. & Canada.



Resilient leisure demand at luxury and premium properties, along with stabilizing business transient trends excluding government travel, is likely to have supported top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Our model predicts fourth-quarter Owned, Leased and Other revenues to rise 0.8% year over year to $421.3 million.



An emphasis on international operations is likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fourth quarter. APEC and EMEA entered the period with solid momentum, backed by favorable macro conditions in select markets, improving cross-border travel flows and ADR-led growth. Outbound demand from key international source markets is likely to have supported occupancy and pricing, while CALA performance may have benefited from citywide events and continued integration gains at City Express properties.



Marriott’s fee-driven business model is expected to have supported earnings in the quarter, with net rooms’ growth from strong conversion activity and a record development pipeline lifting base management and franchise fees. Co-branded credit card fees, supported by robust cardholder spending and continued expansion of the Marriott Bonvoy membership base, likely remained a key earnings lever during the period. Our model predicts fourth-quarter contributions from Franchise Fees and Incentive Management Fees to rise 4.8% and 1.2% year over year to $832.9 million and $208.4 million, respectively.



However, technology transformation investments and higher spending tied to owned and leased properties are likely to have exerted some margin pressure in the quarter under review. Additionally, softer incentive management fee growth, reflecting renovation-related disruptions at certain large hotels and slightly lower IMF and food-and-beverage–related fee contributions in Asia due to timing and mix factors, may have weighed on profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About MAR Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marriott this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP for MAR: Marriott has an Earnings ESP of +1.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Marriott’s Zacks Rank: Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amer Sports is expected to register a 58.8% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Amer Sports reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 78%.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF has an Earnings ESP of +10.05% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Acushnet’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 1200%. Acushnet reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 26.4%.



Hilton Worldwide, Inc. HLT currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



For the to-be-reported quarter, Hilton’s earnings are expected to increase 17.6%. Hilton reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.8%.

