Marriott to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Marriott International, Inc. MAR is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.



MAR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 0.8%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of MAR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $2.41, indicating growth of 6.6% from $2.26 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marriott International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marriott International, Inc. Quote

For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $6.45 billion. The metric suggests a rise of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let’s take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Marriott’s Quarterly Results

Marriott’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from steady global travel demand, continued international RevPAR momentum and resilient fee-based income growth. The company’s asset-light model, backed by strong brand equity and disciplined expansion, likely supported top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Robust demand across the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions may have driven RevPAR stability, aided by strength in key markets such as Japan, Australia and the Middle East. Higher occupancy levels in premium and luxury hotels, coupled with sustained pricing power, likely supported ADR growth. Marriott projects global systemwide RevPAR to be flat to up 1% year over year in the third quarter. Fee revenues are anticipated to grow 2%-3% year over year, driven by solid international performance and contributions from co-branded credit card partnerships.



Marriott’s ongoing focus on asset-light expansion and conversions likely aided growth during the quarter. The company’s record pipeline of over 590,000 rooms and strong signing activity — particularly in the midscale and lifestyle segments through brands like Series by Marriott and citizenM — likely contributed to development-led fee income. Additionally, ongoing productivity enhancements and enterprise-wide efficiency initiatives, expected to yield $80-$90 million in annual savings, may have supported margin performance. Management guided third-quarter adjusted EBITDA growth of 5%-7% year over year.

Macro & Cost Pressures Ail MAR

Softness in the U.S. and Canada region, primarily due to weak small business transient demand, likely weighed on domestic RevPAR trends in the third quarter. Ongoing renovation work at certain large North American hotels and a significant decline in residential branding fees may have pressured incentive management fees, which management expects to fall roughly 15% year over year. Our model predicts third-quarter incentive management fees to be $144.2 million.



Broader macroeconomic uncertainty and cautious group booking behavior may have moderated growth in near-term business segments, while foreign currency fluctuations and inflationary cost trends could have marginally impacted profitability. Our model predicts total expenses in the third quarter to rise 1.9% year over year to $5.4 billion.

What Our Model Says About MAR Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marriott this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP for MAR: Marriott has an Earnings ESP of +3.75%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Marriott’s Zacks Rank: Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat on Earnings

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +4.84% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amer Sports is expected to register a 78.6% increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. Amer Sports reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 83.9%.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +9.24% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Wynn Resorts’ earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 20%. Wynn Resorts reported better-than-expected earnings in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on three occasions, the average surprise being 11.5%.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



AMC Entertainment’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 325% year over year. AMC reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 33.8%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.