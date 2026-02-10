Marriott Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) said, for full year 2026, it expects worldwide RevPAR to rise 1.5 to 2.5 percent, net rooms growth of 4.5 to 5 percent, adjusted EBITDA growth of 8 to 10 percent and more than $4.3 billion of capital returns to shareholders. The company expects full year adjusted EPS in a range of $11.32 to $11.57. For the first quarter, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.50 to $2.55.

Fourth quarter earnings totaled $445 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $1.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.58, compared to $2.45. Revenue rose 4.1% to $6.690 billion from $6.429 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Marriott shares are up 2.65 percent to $340.00.

