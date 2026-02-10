Markets
Marriott International Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

February 10, 2026 — 07:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $445 million

The company's earnings totaled $445 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $6.690 billion from $6.429 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.50 To $ 2.55

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.50 To $ 2.55

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
