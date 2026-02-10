Marriott International Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $445 million

The company's earnings totaled $445 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $455 million, or $1.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $695 million or $2.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $6.690 billion from $6.429 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $445 Mln. vs. $455 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.65 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue: $6.690 Bln vs. $6.429 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.50 To $ 2.55

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.