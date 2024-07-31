Marriott International Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $772 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $6.439 billion from $6.075 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.27 to $2.33 Full year EPS guidance: $9.23 to $9.40

