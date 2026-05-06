Markets
MAR

Marriott International Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

May 06, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) released a profit for first quarter of $648 million

The company's earnings came in at $648 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $665 million, or $2.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $726 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $1.398 billion from $1.247 billion last year.

Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $648 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $2.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.398 Bln vs. $1.247 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.99 To $ 3.06 Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.38 To $ 11.63

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter in the range of $1.525 billion - $1.550 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.99 - $3.06.

For the full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA of $5.880 billion - $5.970 billion and adjusted EPS of $11.38 - $11.63.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MAR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.