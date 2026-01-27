Marriott Announces Milestone Global Growth & Expansion in 2025

Marriott International, Inc. MAR has shared key highlights from a highly successful 2025 ahead of its fourth-quarter and full-year results. The company delivered broad-based expansion across all segments, entered new global destinations and strengthened collaboration with hotel owners, reflecting disciplined execution of its growth strategy and the strength of its global teams.



Marriott commemorated 25 years of leadership in branded residences by delivering a record year of expansion, with 55 deals signed, 149 locations open and 175 residences in the pipeline.

Key Growth Metrics From Marriott

In 2025, Marriott achieved robust global growth, with net room growth of approximately 4.3%, adding over 700 new properties and nearly 100,000 rooms. The company closed the year with a development pipeline of around 610,000 rooms, up 5.7% year over year, supported by roughly 1,200 organic deals totaling about 163,000 rooms. Strong regional momentum was evident, with 94 deals signed in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA), 187 in the Asia Pacific excluding China and a record 201 in Greater China.



Marriott also maintained strong conversion activity, completing nearly 400 deals covering over 50,800 rooms — accounting for more than 30% of organic signings — with approximately 75% of conversions opening within a year.

Growth Led by Expansion and Brand Deals

Marriott accelerated portfolio growth in 2025 through strategic brand expansion and deal activity, highlighted by the acquisition of citizenM, which was integrated in the fourth quarter and added more than 35 hotels and nearly 9,000 rooms. By year-end, the company had opened 37 properties, representing approximately 2,600 rooms, across 23 cities in the country. To support global scaling, Marriott also signed 13 agreements in 2025 to introduce Series by Marriott to key U.S. and Canadian markets, with two hotels opening in the fourth quarter.



The company further strengthened its midscale presence with three dedicated brands — City Express by Marriott, StudioRes and Four Points Flex by Sheraton. City Express emerged as a leading signing brand, ending the year with 158 open hotels and 150 in the pipeline, supported by expansion across CALA and new global markets. StudioRes marked its debut with its first opening in Florida and finished the year with four open properties and 85 under development, while Four Points Flex by Sheraton, Marriott’s fastest-growing brand in Europe, closed 2025 with 54 open hotels and 22 in the pipeline.



Marriott strengthened its leadership in luxury, signing a record 114 deals, nearly 10% of its annual organic signings and closing the year with 296 hotels and resorts (~60,000 rooms) in the luxury pipeline. EMEA led regional luxury growth with 40 deals, while JW Marriott recorded 27 agreements, including its first property in Uzbekistan. Lifestyle luxury brands EDITION and W Hotels saw milestone openings like The Lake Como EDITION and W Punta Cana, and the company added 10 luxury resorts, including The St. Regis Cap Cana. The Ritz-Carlton Reserve also expanded with two new properties in Mexico and Costa Rica, catering to travelers seeking unique, remote destinations.

MAR’s Share Price Performance

Shares of MAR have gained 9.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 3.1% decline. The company is expected to continue benefiting from strong leisure demand, solid global booking trends and RevPAR growth across international markets, and the solid expansion plans, especially in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

