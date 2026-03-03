Marquette National Corp. Full Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Marquette National Corp. (MNAT.OB) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $13.18 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $17.13 million, or $3.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $52.56 million from $45.03 million last year.

Marquette National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.18 Mln. vs. $17.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $3.91 last year. -Revenue: $52.56 Mln vs. $45.03 Mln last year.

