Marqeta (MQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.86, changing hands as low as $4.58 per share. Marqeta Inc shares are currently trading down about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MQ's low point in its 52 week range is $3.37 per share, with $7.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.67.

