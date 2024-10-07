Marqeta Becomes Oversold (MQ)

In trading on Monday, shares of Marqeta Inc (Symbol: MQ) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 29.7, after changing hands as low as $4.645 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 51.8. A bullish investor could look at MQ's 29.7 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of MQ shares:
Looking at the chart above, MQ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.40 per share, with $7.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.71.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
GRB Historical Stock Prices
WES market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.